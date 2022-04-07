PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.2

更新日 April 7, 2022
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

A romantic weekend or a golf holiday is not far from Bangkok in Hua Hin, the historic coastal retreat of the Royal Family. With a 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a rock wall, archery range, and a free form swimming pool, the sports enthusiast can easily occupy their time. After a day scouring the golf course, the in-house spa is the perfect way to unwind before the evening meal to be taken either at the on-site restaurant or one of Hua Hin’s many revered sea food eateries. Each of the 86 rooms and villas are tailored to meet the requirements of families, couples, and individuals alike.

住所/地図

208, 208/1 Moo2, Sampraya, Cha-Am, Petchburi, Cha Am Golf, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

