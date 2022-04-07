Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
A romantic weekend or a golf holiday is not far from Bangkok in Hua Hin, the historic coastal retreat of the Royal Family. With a 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a rock wall, archery range, and a free form swimming pool, the sports enthusiast can easily occupy their time. After a day scouring the golf course, the in-house spa is the perfect way to unwind before the evening meal to be taken either at the on-site restaurant or one of Hua Hin’s many revered sea food eateries. Each of the 86 rooms and villas are tailored to meet the requirements of families, couples, and individuals alike.
208, 208/1 Moo2, Sampraya, Cha-Am, Petchburi, Cha Am Golf, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120