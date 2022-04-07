PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Springfield Village Golf & Spa Hotel - Phetchaburi Test & Go Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.2
note avec
1608 avis
Mis à jour le April 7, 2022
N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

A romantic weekend or a golf holiday is not far from Bangkok in Hua Hin, the historic coastal retreat of the Royal Family. With a 27-hole golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a rock wall, archery range, and a free form swimming pool, the sports enthusiast can easily occupy their time. After a day scouring the golf course, the in-house spa is the perfect way to unwind before the evening meal to be taken either at the on-site restaurant or one of Hua Hin’s many revered sea food eateries. Each of the 86 rooms and villas are tailored to meet the requirements of families, couples, and individuals alike.

Adresse / Carte

208, 208/1 Moo2, Sampraya, Cha-Am, Petchburi, Cha Am Golf, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

