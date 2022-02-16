PHUKET TEST & GO

Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Chanthaburi
8.6
оценка с
934
Обновление February 16, 2022
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+29 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the Kasemsarn Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chanthaburi for business or pleasure. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Chanthaboon Riverside Community, Chantaboon Waterfront Community, Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi. Kasemsarn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Kasemsarn Hotel your home away from home.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

98/1 Benchamarachootit Rd., Wat Mai district, Mueng, Chanthaburi, Thailand, 22000

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU