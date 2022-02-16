PHUKET TEST & GO

Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Chanthaburi
8.6
note avec
934 avis
Mis à jour le February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the Kasemsarn Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chanthaburi for business or pleasure. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Chanthaboon Riverside Community, Chantaboon Waterfront Community, Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi. Kasemsarn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Kasemsarn Hotel your home away from home.

Adresse / Carte

98/1 Benchamarachootit Rd., Wat Mai district, Mueng, Chanthaburi, Thailand, 22000

