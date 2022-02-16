Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in , the Kasemsarn Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chanthaburi for business or pleasure. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Chanthaboon Riverside Community, Chantaboon Waterfront Community, Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi. Kasemsarn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Kasemsarn Hotel your home away from home.