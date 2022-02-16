PHUKET TEST & GO

Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Chanthaburi
8.6
通过
934条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the Kasemsarn Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chanthaburi for business or pleasure. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Chanthaboon Riverside Community, Chantaboon Waterfront Community, Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi. Kasemsarn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Kasemsarn Hotel your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

98/1 Benchamarachootit Rd., Wat Mai district, Mueng, Chanthaburi, Thailand, 22000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU