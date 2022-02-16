PHUKET TEST & GO

Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Chanthaburi
8.6

934レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the Kasemsarn Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chanthaburi for business or pleasure. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Chanthaboon Riverside Community, Chantaboon Waterfront Community, Bangkok Hospital Chanthaburi. Kasemsarn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park. Guests can choose from 60 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as massage, garden. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Kasemsarn Hotel your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Kasemsarn Hotel Chanthaburi (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

98/1 Benchamarachootit Rd., Wat Mai district, Mueng, Chanthaburi, Thailand, 22000

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU