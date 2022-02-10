PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
оценка с
6199
Обновление February 10, 2022
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 0
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 1
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 2
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 3
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 4
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 5
+25 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 5-star Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa offers an idyllic retreat overlooking a tranquil beach with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and lush surrounding rolling hills. Close to all attractions, including royal palaces, ancient temples, and caves, guests can make use of state-of-the-art recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a spa offering massage and therapeutic treatments, and a fitness club. Guests may also enjoy dining at the bakery, coffee shop, or three gourmet restaurants with a varied menu of international and Asian cuisine. To make your reservation at Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

334/1 Ruamjitt Rd, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU