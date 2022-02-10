PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3

6199 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 0
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 1
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 2
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 3
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 4
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 5
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 5-star Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa offers an idyllic retreat overlooking a tranquil beach with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and lush surrounding rolling hills. Close to all attractions, including royal palaces, ancient temples, and caves, guests can make use of state-of-the-art recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a spa offering massage and therapeutic treatments, and a fitness club. Guests may also enjoy dining at the bakery, coffee shop, or three gourmet restaurants with a varied menu of international and Asian cuisine. To make your reservation at Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

334/1 Ruamjitt Rd, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU