PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
waardering met
6199 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The 5-star Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa offers an idyllic retreat overlooking a tranquil beach with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and lush surrounding rolling hills. Close to all attractions, including royal palaces, ancient temples, and caves, guests can make use of state-of-the-art recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a spa offering massage and therapeutic treatments, and a fitness club. Guests may also enjoy dining at the bakery, coffee shop, or three gourmet restaurants with a varied menu of international and Asian cuisine. To make your reservation at Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

Adres / kaart

334/1 Ruamjitt Rd, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

