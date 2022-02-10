PHETCHABURI TEST & GO

Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Phetchaburi
8.3
Bewertung mit
6199 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 10, 2022
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 0
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 1
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 2
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 3
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 4
Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa - Image 5
+25 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 5-star Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa offers an idyllic retreat overlooking a tranquil beach with breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand and lush surrounding rolling hills. Close to all attractions, including royal palaces, ancient temples, and caves, guests can make use of state-of-the-art recreational facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, a spa offering massage and therapeutic treatments, and a fitness club. Guests may also enjoy dining at the bakery, coffee shop, or three gourmet restaurants with a varied menu of international and Asian cuisine. To make your reservation at Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa, please proceed to our secure online booking form.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Grand Pacific Sovereign Resort & Spa
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

334/1 Ruamjitt Rd, Cha Am Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 76120

Beliebte Filter

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU