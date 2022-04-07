CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
waardering met
401 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 7, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House your home away from home.

Adres / kaart

9/2 Soi1, Samlaan Rd., T.Prasingh, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

