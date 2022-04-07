追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House your home away from home.