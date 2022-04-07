CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
note avec
401 avis
Mis à jour le April 7, 2022
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 0
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 1
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 2
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 3
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 4
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 5
+26 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House your home away from home.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

9/2 Soi1, Samlaan Rd., T.Prasingh, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU