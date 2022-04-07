CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
9

401 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 7, 2022
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 0
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 1
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 2
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 3
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 4
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 5
+26 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House your home away from home.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

9/2 Soi1, Samlaan Rd., T.Prasingh, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
평가
65 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
평가
381 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
평가
20 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU