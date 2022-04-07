CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
Bewertung mit
401 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 7, 2022
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 0
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 1
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 2
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 3
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 4
Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House - Image 5
+26 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House your home away from home.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Wannamas Chiangmai Boutique House
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

9/2 Soi1, Samlaan Rd., T.Prasingh, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU