The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

This property is situated in the Ari area and is filled with great boutiques and fantastic eateries. ‘Yard’ translates to relative in Thai, meaning guests will be warmly welcomed like family. And like its English meaning, The Yard Hostel Bangkok has a small backyard where you can drink coffee, relax on a hammock, enjoy a can of beer in the evening, chat with friends, or even meet new ones. The property provides a good mattress, and the natural surrounds provide a peaceful respite. The Yard Hostel Bangkok has activities everyday such as Thai food training and a picnic day. Tours are also provided, and you even have a chance to ride and steer a boat on the river. Make new experiences at The Yard Hostel Bangkok.