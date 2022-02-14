BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
note avec
608 avis
Mis à jour le February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This property is situated in the Ari area and is filled with great boutiques and fantastic eateries. ‘Yard’ translates to relative in Thai, meaning guests will be warmly welcomed like family. And like its English meaning, The Yard Hostel Bangkok has a small backyard where you can drink coffee, relax on a hammock, enjoy a can of beer in the evening, chat with friends, or even meet new ones. The property provides a good mattress, and the natural surrounds provide a peaceful respite. The Yard Hostel Bangkok has activities everyday such as Thai food training and a picnic day. Tours are also provided, and you even have a chance to ride and steer a boat on the river. Make new experiences at The Yard Hostel Bangkok.

Adresse / Carte

51 Soi Phaholyothin 5, samsennai, phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

