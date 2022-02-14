BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1

608 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+19 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This property is situated in the Ari area and is filled with great boutiques and fantastic eateries. ‘Yard’ translates to relative in Thai, meaning guests will be warmly welcomed like family. And like its English meaning, The Yard Hostel Bangkok has a small backyard where you can drink coffee, relax on a hammock, enjoy a can of beer in the evening, chat with friends, or even meet new ones. The property provides a good mattress, and the natural surrounds provide a peaceful respite. The Yard Hostel Bangkok has activities everyday such as Thai food training and a picnic day. Tours are also provided, and you even have a chance to ride and steer a boat on the river. Make new experiences at The Yard Hostel Bangkok.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Yard Hostel Bangkok 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Yard Hostel Bangkok
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

51 Soi Phaholyothin 5, samsennai, phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
평가
730 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
평가
1116 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU