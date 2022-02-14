BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
通过
608条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
The Yard Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This property is situated in the Ari area and is filled with great boutiques and fantastic eateries. ‘Yard’ translates to relative in Thai, meaning guests will be warmly welcomed like family. And like its English meaning, The Yard Hostel Bangkok has a small backyard where you can drink coffee, relax on a hammock, enjoy a can of beer in the evening, chat with friends, or even meet new ones. The property provides a good mattress, and the natural surrounds provide a peaceful respite. The Yard Hostel Bangkok has activities everyday such as Thai food training and a picnic day. Tours are also provided, and you even have a chance to ride and steer a boat on the river. Make new experiences at The Yard Hostel Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Yard Hostel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Yard Hostel Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

51 Soi Phaholyothin 5, samsennai, phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU