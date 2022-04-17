BANGKOK TEST & GO

Stay Hotel BKK - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
2895 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 17, 2022
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 0
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 1
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 2
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 3
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 4
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 5
+18 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the Ratchadaphisek area, Stay Hotel BKK is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Stay Hotel BKK offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, clothes rack to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, indoor pool, garden. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Stay Hotel BKK.

Adres / kaart

45 Ratchadapisek 17, Dindaeng, Bangkok Thailand, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

