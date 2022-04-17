BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.5

2895レビューによる評価
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the Ratchadaphisek area, Stay Hotel BKK is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Stay Hotel BKK offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, clothes rack to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, indoor pool, garden. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Stay Hotel BKK.

住所/地図

45 Ratchadapisek 17, Dindaeng, Bangkok Thailand, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

