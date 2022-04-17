BANGKOK TEST & GO

Stay Hotel BKK - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
note avec
2895 avis
Mis à jour le April 17, 2022
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 0
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 1
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 2
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 3
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 4
Stay Hotel BKK - Image 5
+18 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the Ratchadaphisek area, Stay Hotel BKK is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Stay Hotel BKK offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, clothes rack to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, indoor pool, garden. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Stay Hotel BKK.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Stay Hotel BKK , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Stay Hotel BKK
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

45 Ratchadapisek 17, Dindaeng, Bangkok Thailand, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Hôtels partenaires

Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
note avec
487 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
note avec
75 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2454 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
note avec
730 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
note avec
1116 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
note avec
57 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
note avec
32 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
note avec
4953 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU