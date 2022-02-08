CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Noble Place Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5
waardering met
805 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Noble Place Hotel - Image 0
Noble Place Hotel - Image 1
Noble Place Hotel - Image 2
Noble Place Hotel - Image 3
Noble Place Hotel - Image 4
Noble Place Hotel - Image 5
+15 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Noble Place Hotel is ideally located close to Chiang Mai's central business district. The city's railway station and popular night bazaar are also nearby, along with numerous shopping and entertainment attractions. Rooms are available in superior, deluxe, and suite categories, all of which are comfortable, contemporary, and equipped with satellite color TVs, internet, a mini bar, and a fully stocked kitchen. The Noble Restaurant serves delicacies from around the world while the Noble Coffee Corner serves coffees and snacks until midnight. Guests can also unwind or catch up with friends at Noble Place Hotel's cozy bar.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Noble Place Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Noble Place Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

98/5 Soi Khaimak 1, Chiang mai-HangDong Road T. Padad, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU