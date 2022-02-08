CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Noble Place Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5
คะแนนจาก
805
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Noble Place Hotel - Image 0
Noble Place Hotel - Image 1
Noble Place Hotel - Image 2
Noble Place Hotel - Image 3
Noble Place Hotel - Image 4
Noble Place Hotel - Image 5
+15 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Noble Place Hotel is ideally located close to Chiang Mai's central business district. The city's railway station and popular night bazaar are also nearby, along with numerous shopping and entertainment attractions. Rooms are available in superior, deluxe, and suite categories, all of which are comfortable, contemporary, and equipped with satellite color TVs, internet, a mini bar, and a fully stocked kitchen. The Noble Restaurant serves delicacies from around the world while the Noble Coffee Corner serves coffees and snacks until midnight. Guests can also unwind or catch up with friends at Noble Place Hotel's cozy bar.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Noble Place Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Noble Place Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

98/5 Soi Khaimak 1, Chiang mai-HangDong Road T. Padad, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Walking Street Residence
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
735 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
371 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
15 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1184 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU