Noble Place Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Noble Place Hotel is ideally located close to Chiang Mai's central business district. The city's railway station and popular night bazaar are also nearby, along with numerous shopping and entertainment attractions. Rooms are available in superior, deluxe, and suite categories, all of which are comfortable, contemporary, and equipped with satellite color TVs, internet, a mini bar, and a fully stocked kitchen. The Noble Restaurant serves delicacies from around the world while the Noble Coffee Corner serves coffees and snacks until midnight. Guests can also unwind or catch up with friends at Noble Place Hotel's cozy bar.

