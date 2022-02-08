CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Noble Place Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5

805レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Noble Place Hotel - Image 0
Noble Place Hotel - Image 1
Noble Place Hotel - Image 2
Noble Place Hotel - Image 3
Noble Place Hotel - Image 4
Noble Place Hotel - Image 5
+15 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Noble Place Hotel is ideally located close to Chiang Mai's central business district. The city's railway station and popular night bazaar are also nearby, along with numerous shopping and entertainment attractions. Rooms are available in superior, deluxe, and suite categories, all of which are comfortable, contemporary, and equipped with satellite color TVs, internet, a mini bar, and a fully stocked kitchen. The Noble Restaurant serves delicacies from around the world while the Noble Coffee Corner serves coffees and snacks until midnight. Guests can also unwind or catch up with friends at Noble Place Hotel's cozy bar.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Noble Place Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Noble Place Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

98/5 Soi Khaimak 1, Chiang mai-HangDong Road T. Padad, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU