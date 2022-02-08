CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Noble Place Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.5
Bewertung mit
805 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Noble Place Hotel - Image 0
Noble Place Hotel - Image 1
Noble Place Hotel - Image 2
Noble Place Hotel - Image 3
Noble Place Hotel - Image 4
Noble Place Hotel - Image 5
+15 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Noble Place Hotel is ideally located close to Chiang Mai's central business district. The city's railway station and popular night bazaar are also nearby, along with numerous shopping and entertainment attractions. Rooms are available in superior, deluxe, and suite categories, all of which are comfortable, contemporary, and equipped with satellite color TVs, internet, a mini bar, and a fully stocked kitchen. The Noble Restaurant serves delicacies from around the world while the Noble Coffee Corner serves coffees and snacks until midnight. Guests can also unwind or catch up with friends at Noble Place Hotel's cozy bar.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Noble Place Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Noble Place Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

98/5 Soi Khaimak 1, Chiang mai-HangDong Road T. Padad, A. Muang, Chiang Mai Airport, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU