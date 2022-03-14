BANGKOK TEST & GO

Rama Gardens Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
waardering met
3139 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set on 21 acres of lush tropical gardens, Rama Gardens Hotel (SHA Certified) is the only resort-style hotel within Bangkok's city limits. Known as "The Resort in the City", this property is perfectly located 20 minutes from the central areas of Bangkok. Each of the 500 rooms and suites are fully fitted with modern amenities so all can enjoy an atmosphere of comfort. Guests will enjoy fine dining alongside first class recreational, business, and conference facilities. A shuttle bus service is available to chauffer guests to the popular attractions of the Chatuchak Weekend Market and Bangkok’s downtown shopping areas. For your reservation at Rama Gardens Hotel (SHA Certified), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Adres / kaart

9/9 Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand

