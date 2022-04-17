BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2123 reviews
April 17, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok offers luxurious and spacious apartments complemented with comprehensive services and facilities. This property is Bangkok’s leading luxury-serviced residence and is ideal for corporate housing with the convenience of being located in the capital’s business and commercial district, as well as offering extensive services, state-of-the-art fitness, luxurious spa facilities, as well as world-class dining and entertainment outlets on the premises. The shopping and entertainment districts along Silom and Sukhumvit Roads are just minutes away, offering a varied selection of local and international merchandise and culinary delights. Relax in the impeccably designed interiors knowing that there is 24-hour security and professional staff available to assist you during your stay. Enjoy your business trip, holiday, or relocation in Bangkok while indulging in the pleasures of private accommodations with the benefits of personalized services and facilities.

Adres / kaart

No 7 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

