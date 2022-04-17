BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
2123 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 17, 2022
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 0
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 1
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 2
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 3
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 4
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 5
+48 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok offers luxurious and spacious apartments complemented with comprehensive services and facilities. This property is Bangkok’s leading luxury-serviced residence and is ideal for corporate housing with the convenience of being located in the capital’s business and commercial district, as well as offering extensive services, state-of-the-art fitness, luxurious spa facilities, as well as world-class dining and entertainment outlets on the premises. The shopping and entertainment districts along Silom and Sukhumvit Roads are just minutes away, offering a varied selection of local and international merchandise and culinary delights. Relax in the impeccably designed interiors knowing that there is 24-hour security and professional staff available to assist you during your stay. Enjoy your business trip, holiday, or relocation in Bangkok while indulging in the pleasures of private accommodations with the benefits of personalized services and facilities.

ALLE HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Ascott Sathorn Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Ascott Sathorn Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

No 7 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Partnerhotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
Bewertung mit
2090 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
6947 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
694 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
Bewertung mit
18 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
Bewertung mit
1458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
Bewertung mit
2458 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
Bewertung mit
1085 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
Bewertung mit
4241 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
2226 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
Bewertung mit
19 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1763 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
Bewertung mit
778 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
5835 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
12884 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
347 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU