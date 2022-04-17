BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
2123条评论进行评分
更新于 April 17, 2022
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 0
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 1
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 2
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 3
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 4
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 5
+48 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok offers luxurious and spacious apartments complemented with comprehensive services and facilities. This property is Bangkok’s leading luxury-serviced residence and is ideal for corporate housing with the convenience of being located in the capital’s business and commercial district, as well as offering extensive services, state-of-the-art fitness, luxurious spa facilities, as well as world-class dining and entertainment outlets on the premises. The shopping and entertainment districts along Silom and Sukhumvit Roads are just minutes away, offering a varied selection of local and international merchandise and culinary delights. Relax in the impeccably designed interiors knowing that there is 24-hour security and professional staff available to assist you during your stay. Enjoy your business trip, holiday, or relocation in Bangkok while indulging in the pleasures of private accommodations with the benefits of personalized services and facilities.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Ascott Sathorn Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Ascott Sathorn Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

No 7 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

合作伙伴酒店

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7

694 评论
฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7

1458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8

4241 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2

778 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3

5835 评论
฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8

12884 评论
฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4

347 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU