请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok offers luxurious and spacious apartments complemented with comprehensive services and facilities. This property is Bangkok’s leading luxury-serviced residence and is ideal for corporate housing with the convenience of being located in the capital’s business and commercial district, as well as offering extensive services, state-of-the-art fitness, luxurious spa facilities, as well as world-class dining and entertainment outlets on the premises. The shopping and entertainment districts along Silom and Sukhumvit Roads are just minutes away, offering a varied selection of local and international merchandise and culinary delights. Relax in the impeccably designed interiors knowing that there is 24-hour security and professional staff available to assist you during your stay. Enjoy your business trip, holiday, or relocation in Bangkok while indulging in the pleasures of private accommodations with the benefits of personalized services and facilities.