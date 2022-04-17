BANGKOK TEST & GO

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
note avec
2123 avis
Mis à jour le April 17, 2022
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 0
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 1
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 2
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 3
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 4
Ascott Sathorn Bangkok - Image 5
+48 Photos

N'oubliez pas que vous devez satisfaire à toutes les exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid , et cela inclut également la demande d'un Pass Thaïlande pour entrer en Thaïlande.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ascott Sathorn Bangkok offers luxurious and spacious apartments complemented with comprehensive services and facilities. This property is Bangkok’s leading luxury-serviced residence and is ideal for corporate housing with the convenience of being located in the capital’s business and commercial district, as well as offering extensive services, state-of-the-art fitness, luxurious spa facilities, as well as world-class dining and entertainment outlets on the premises. The shopping and entertainment districts along Silom and Sukhumvit Roads are just minutes away, offering a varied selection of local and international merchandise and culinary delights. Relax in the impeccably designed interiors knowing that there is 24-hour security and professional staff available to assist you during your stay. Enjoy your business trip, holiday, or relocation in Bangkok while indulging in the pleasures of private accommodations with the benefits of personalized services and facilities.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HÔTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Ascott Sathorn Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Ascott Sathorn Bangkok
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

No 7 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Hôtels partenaires

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
note avec
1458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
note avec
1763 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
note avec
778 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
note avec
5835 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
note avec
12884 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Howard Hotel
7.4
note avec
347 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU