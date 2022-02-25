BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
5835 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 25, 2022
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 0
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 2
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 3
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 4
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok - Image 5
+30 foto's
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximaal 1 Adult
Deluxe Studio 45
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
1 Bedroom Deluxe 70
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Deluxe 2 Bedroom Suite 140
฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 1 Adult
Deluxe Three Bedroom 140
฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is Bangkok's best suites complex for nightly or extended stays, providing beautiful, spacious accommodations with wireless Internet access, smart television in every room and refined service at prices that give incredible value. This property is located near the central business areas of Sathon and Silom Road, yet it is peacefully tucked into a quiet residential setting. Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok is located on Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24 - also known as Chong Nonsi or New Sathon Road. This wide boulevard connects Sathon and Silom with Rama III Road and the Third Stage Expressway. The Chong Nonsi station of the Bangkok skytrain is close by, opening up the rest of Bangkok for easy discovery. The property is close to the Central department store and shopping mall on Rama III Road, providing residents with easy access to supermarkets, shops, and a multi-screen movie theater which plays predominantly English-language films.

291 Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 24, Yannawa, Sathorn Bangkok 10120, Thailand, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

