One of our top picks in Bangkok. Solitaire Bangkok offers 4-star comfort in spacious rooms with free WiFi, located 10 minutes’ walk from Nana Skytrain Station. It features an outdoor pool and buffet breakfast.

Unlimited internet access, speed dial to hotel services and travel guides are also provided for guests.

Solitaire Bangkok is just minutes away from BTS Skytrain Stations. It is a 5-minute drive from Sukhumvit MRT Station and provides free parking.

Air-conditioned units come with a flat-screen cable TV and international power sockets. The en suite bathroom comes with bathrobes and a hairdryer.

Guests can have an active workout at the gym. Other facilities include a business centre and a steam room. The Club Sky Lounge boasts spectacular views and other benefits exclusively for guests staying in the Club Sky rooms on floors 10-15.

During the stay at Solitaire, guests can enjoy refreshments and watch the latest football matches live at Traders Bar & Kitchen or a more relaxing setting while swimming in the pool at Aquar Bar. @Spice opens all-day serving a scrumptious breakfast and a la carte dishes featuring local and international cuisines.