BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8

2193 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 1, 2022
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+37 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Krungkasem Srikrung HotelAt The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Taxi services provided by The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.All rooms at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Selected rooms at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery morning you can wake up to a delicious free breakfast at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 95% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 91% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 94% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1860 Krung Kasem Rd, China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

W22 by Burasari
8.7
평가
601 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
평가
3583 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
평가
609 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU