The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Krungkasem Srikrung HotelAt The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel, guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Taxi services provided by The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel.Front desk services including luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Packing light is possible at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time.All rooms at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with linen service and air conditioning. Selected rooms at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery morning you can wake up to a delicious free breakfast at The Krungkasem Srikrung Hotel. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 95% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 91% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 94% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.