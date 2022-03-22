BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

466 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set on leafy Wireless Road and less than three minutes’ walk from the Phloen Chit BTS Skytrain station, The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) is a luxurious five-star property with a tropical lagoon-style pool.

The property offers 374 elegant rooms and suites as well as the Royal Club Floor where all are smoke-free and pet friendly. Guests can enjoy pampering treatments at Athenee Spa or stay fit at the 24-hour fitness centre.

The third floor has been newly remodelled as a dining hub, with cuisines on offer including Modern European at The Allium Bangkok, Royal Thai at The House of Smooth Curry, and tradition-rooted modern Chinese cooking at The Silk Road. The all-day restaurant, The Rain Tree Café, is renowned for its buffets, while The Bakery is a popular rendezvous spot. A classical Japanese Kaiseki cuisine, Kintsugi by Jeff Ramsey. The Glatz Bar is a favorite for its cocktails.

주소 /지도

61 Wireless Road (Witthayu), Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

