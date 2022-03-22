BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
466 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set on leafy Wireless Road and less than three minutes’ walk from the Phloen Chit BTS Skytrain station, The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) is a luxurious five-star property with a tropical lagoon-style pool.

The property offers 374 elegant rooms and suites as well as the Royal Club Floor where all are smoke-free and pet friendly. Guests can enjoy pampering treatments at Athenee Spa or stay fit at the 24-hour fitness centre.

The third floor has been newly remodelled as a dining hub, with cuisines on offer including Modern European at The Allium Bangkok, Royal Thai at The House of Smooth Curry, and tradition-rooted modern Chinese cooking at The Silk Road. The all-day restaurant, The Rain Tree Café, is renowned for its buffets, while The Bakery is a popular rendezvous spot. A classical Japanese Kaiseki cuisine, Kintsugi by Jeff Ramsey. The Glatz Bar is a favorite for its cocktails.

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

61 Wireless Road (Witthayu), Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Beliebte Filter

