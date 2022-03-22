BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
คะแนนจาก
466
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+42 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set on leafy Wireless Road and less than three minutes’ walk from the Phloen Chit BTS Skytrain station, The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) is a luxurious five-star property with a tropical lagoon-style pool.

The property offers 374 elegant rooms and suites as well as the Royal Club Floor where all are smoke-free and pet friendly. Guests can enjoy pampering treatments at Athenee Spa or stay fit at the 24-hour fitness centre.

The third floor has been newly remodelled as a dining hub, with cuisines on offer including Modern European at The Allium Bangkok, Royal Thai at The House of Smooth Curry, and tradition-rooted modern Chinese cooking at The Silk Road. The all-day restaurant, The Rain Tree Café, is renowned for its buffets, while The Bakery is a popular rendezvous spot. A classical Japanese Kaiseki cuisine, Kintsugi by Jeff Ramsey. The Glatz Bar is a favorite for its cocktails.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ The Athenee Hotel A Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified)
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

61 Wireless Road (Witthayu), Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6947 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3139 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3757 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1762 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4289 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
58 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
56 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
307 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU