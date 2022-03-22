Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Silom Convent Garden Hotel is ideally situated in Sathorn; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Embassy of Belgium, Wat Kuhasawan, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman. At Silom Convent Garden Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, express check-in/check-out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide complimentary instant coffee, dressing room, mirror, sofa, towels to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Silom Convent Garden Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

35/1, Soi Pipat-2,Convent rd.,Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

