BANGKOK TEST & GO

Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
note avec
112 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 0
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 1
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 2
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 3
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 4
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 5
+30 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Silom Convent Garden Hotel is ideally situated in Sathorn; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Embassy of Belgium, Wat Kuhasawan, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman. At Silom Convent Garden Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, express check-in/check-out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide complimentary instant coffee, dressing room, mirror, sofa, towels to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Silom Convent Garden Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Silom Convent Garden Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Silom Convent Garden Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

35/1, Soi Pipat-2,Convent rd.,Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Hôtels partenaires

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
note avec
2090 Commentaires
De ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
note avec
6947 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
note avec
1085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
note avec
2458 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
note avec
6272 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
note avec
3139 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
note avec
3757 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
note avec
4241 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
note avec
694 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
note avec
18 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
note avec
2226 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
note avec
56 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
note avec
19 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU