BANGKOK TEST & GO

Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7
waardering met
112 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 0
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 1
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 2
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 3
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 4
Silom Convent Garden Hotel - Image 5
+30 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Silom Convent Garden Hotel is ideally situated in Sathorn; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Embassy of Belgium, Wat Kuhasawan, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman. At Silom Convent Garden Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible, express check-in/check-out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide complimentary instant coffee, dressing room, mirror, sofa, towels to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Silom Convent Garden Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Silom Convent Garden Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Silom Convent Garden Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

35/1, Soi Pipat-2,Convent rd.,Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
waardering met
6947 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
waardering met
3139 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
waardering met
3757 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
waardering met
307 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
56 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
waardering met
58 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU