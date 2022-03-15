PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Gold Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8

1498 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the city center, guests of Nova Gold Hotel can easily reach the beach as well as the shopping venues from here. With a complimentary shuttle service to the downtown area, you won't even have to walk the distance. Visit the nearby Coral Islands, ride the jet ski, or go parasailing from the beach. If you prefer to stay on land, you can choose from go-karting, bungee jumping, and golf. The hotel includes a well-equipped fitness center and a free form pool with a Jacuzzi for guest use. With well-equipped rooms, excellent amenities, and a great location, Nova Gold Hotel is an attractive choice in Pattaya.

주소 /지도

80/166 Moo.9,Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

