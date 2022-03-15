PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Gold Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
note avec
1498 avis
Mis à jour le March 15, 2022
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 0
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 1
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 2
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 3
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 4
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 5
+20 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the city center, guests of Nova Gold Hotel can easily reach the beach as well as the shopping venues from here. With a complimentary shuttle service to the downtown area, you won't even have to walk the distance. Visit the nearby Coral Islands, ride the jet ski, or go parasailing from the beach. If you prefer to stay on land, you can choose from go-karting, bungee jumping, and golf. The hotel includes a well-equipped fitness center and a free form pool with a Jacuzzi for guest use. With well-equipped rooms, excellent amenities, and a great location, Nova Gold Hotel is an attractive choice in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Nova Gold Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Nova Gold Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

80/166 Moo.9,Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Hôtels partenaires

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
note avec
645 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
note avec
611 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
note avec
8 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
note avec
412 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU