PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Gold Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
通过
1498条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 0
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 1
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 2
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 3
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 4
Nova Gold Hotel - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the city center, guests of Nova Gold Hotel can easily reach the beach as well as the shopping venues from here. With a complimentary shuttle service to the downtown area, you won't even have to walk the distance. Visit the nearby Coral Islands, ride the jet ski, or go parasailing from the beach. If you prefer to stay on land, you can choose from go-karting, bungee jumping, and golf. The hotel includes a well-equipped fitness center and a free form pool with a Jacuzzi for guest use. With well-equipped rooms, excellent amenities, and a great location, Nova Gold Hotel is an attractive choice in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nova Gold Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nova Gold Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

80/166 Moo.9,Nongprue, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

合作伙伴酒店

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU