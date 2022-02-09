LK Emerald Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

LK Emerald Beach, located in the North Pattaya area, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 2 km away, and the airport can be reached within 120 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LK Emerald Beach offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. Step into one of 121 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, clothes rack, scale, slippers. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. LK Emerald Beach is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.