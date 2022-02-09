PATTAYA TEST & GO

LK Emerald Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9

1561レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
LK Emerald Beach - Image 0
LK Emerald Beach - Image 1
LK Emerald Beach - Image 2
LK Emerald Beach - Image 3
LK Emerald Beach - Image 4
LK Emerald Beach - Image 5
+44 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

LK Emerald Beach, located in the North Pattaya area, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 2 km away, and the airport can be reached within 120 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LK Emerald Beach offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. Step into one of 121 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, clothes rack, scale, slippers. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. LK Emerald Beach is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
LK Emerald Beachゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す LK Emerald Beach
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

189 Moo 5 Soi 22, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU