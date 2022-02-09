PATTAYA TEST & GO

LK Emerald Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
note avec
1561 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
LK Emerald Beach - Image 0
LK Emerald Beach - Image 1
LK Emerald Beach - Image 2
LK Emerald Beach - Image 3
LK Emerald Beach - Image 4
LK Emerald Beach - Image 5
+44 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

LK Emerald Beach, located in the North Pattaya area, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 2 km away, and the airport can be reached within 120 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LK Emerald Beach offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. Step into one of 121 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, clothes rack, scale, slippers. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. LK Emerald Beach is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de LK Emerald Beach , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR LK Emerald Beach
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

189 Moo 5 Soi 22, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Amari Pattaya
8.4
note avec
5085 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
note avec
4921 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
note avec
1288 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
note avec
2305 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
note avec
5 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
note avec
29 Commentaires
De ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
note avec
593 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
659 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU