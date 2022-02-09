PATTAYA TEST & GO

LK Emerald Beach - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.9
rating with
1561 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
LK Emerald Beach - Image 0
LK Emerald Beach - Image 1
LK Emerald Beach - Image 2
LK Emerald Beach - Image 3
LK Emerald Beach - Image 4
LK Emerald Beach - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

LK Emerald Beach, located in the North Pattaya area, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely 2 km away, and the airport can be reached within 120 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. LK Emerald Beach offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop to ensure the greatest comfort. Step into one of 121 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, clothes rack, scale, slippers. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. LK Emerald Beach is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at LK Emerald Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR LK Emerald Beach
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

189 Moo 5 Soi 22, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
659 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU